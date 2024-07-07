Business Standard
Information asymmetry

GST data must be released

GST
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gross goods and services tax (GST) collection for June 2024 came at Rs 1.74 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 7.7 per cent. The information, however, was not made public through the usual press release with details as has been standard practice. The headline tax collection number was disclosed to reporters informally this time. It has also been reported that this would now be the norm. The shift is clearly disturbing and must be avoided. At a time when transparency and disseminating timely information are becoming crucial — especially given India’s intent to attract more global investment —

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment GST2.0 Indian Economy Union Budget

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

