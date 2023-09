Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

PE funds moving away from China to India, Japan amid geopolitical tensions

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Private banks more aggressive in writing off bad loans than public banks

China's exports fall for 4th consecutive month showing pressure on trade

India’s growth momentum in its boom years of the 2000s came essentially from private-sector investment. Globally, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) averaged between 23 per cent and 27 per cent

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com