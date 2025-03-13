Island interlude: PM's visit upgrades strategic ties with Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Mauritius marks a robust reiteration of a long-standing cordial relationship at a time of considerable flux in the western Indian Ocean Region, an area of strategic priority for India. By inviting Mr Modi as chief guest for the country’s National Day celebrations on March 12, newly elected Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam has signalled a desire to deepen trade and infrastructure ties with New Delhi. Though the visit, Mr Modi’s second since 2015, saw the signing of over 20 India-funded projects covering health, education, and culture, it is the discussions on defence and