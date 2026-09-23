Keep banks open

At one level, the bank unions’ demand for a five-day work week is understandable. The Union government works for five days a week, and so does most of the corporate world. However, banking is an essential service. It’s worth noting that the entire country doesn’t shut down for two days every week. A large number of business establishments work on weekends, and it is worth debating whether their banking requirements are important or relevant to the lenders. To be fair, many banking transactions now happen through electronic channels. However, it is also true that a lot of small and medium businesses deal in cash for one reason or another and need banking services for withdrawals and deposits. Postponing transactions for two days may entail costs for businesses. Furthermore, many individual customers have only Saturdays if they need to visit a bank branch because they themselves work the rest of the week. Thus, it appears that bank unions have not taken into account the needs of the customers they serve. Also, banks have shifted to a five-day week in the second and fourth week of the month. It is worth finding out how this affects customers, particularly merchants and small businesses.

Overall, in principle, the case for a five-day banking week appears feeble. However, the point of view of the unions and employees also needs to be taken into account. Thus, there is a need to find a middle path. What can possibly be done is that banks consider rotating the employees over the week and remain open for business on Saturdays. It will help address their demand for a five-day week while keeping the banks functioning for six days a week. This might lead to some increase in employee cost, but with greater adoption of technology and increasing efficiency, it could easily be absorbed over time. These details can be decided through negotiations among stakeholders.