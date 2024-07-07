Labour gains

The British Labour Party’s return to power after 14 years following a victory that surpassed expectations is seen as a vote for stability after the chaotic years of Conservative rule, marked by serial scandals, a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and sluggish economic growth in the post-Brexit era. But disaggregated voting patterns in this low-turnout election suggest that despite winning 412 seats, 64 per cent of Parliament’s 650 seats, the Labour party’s popular victory is a qualified one. The party won 34 per cent of the vote, only 2 percentage points more than its poor