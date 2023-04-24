Laboured movements

Karnataka and now Tamil Nadu have amended the Factories Act, 1948, to allow the introduction of 12-hour shifts, ostensibly to give large manufacturers greater flexibility to synchronise their production schedules with global supply chains. The change would enable factories to work 12-hour shifts four days a week, which means they would continue to conform to the weekly allowable limit of 48 hours stipulated by the Act. In Karnataka, these changes were reportedly made at the behest of Apple’s Taiwanese vendor Foxconn. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, is positioning itself as a hub for investment in new-age industries such as electric vehicles and solar power equipment, though the state has put the implementation of the amended law on hold. No doubt, both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu hope to become vibrant investment choices for multinationals seeking alternative destinations as part of their “China Plus One” strategies.
These moves may be understandable from a
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or