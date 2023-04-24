close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Laboured movements

Introducing 12-hour shifts requires reflection

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
labour force, jobs, employment, unemployment, women, gender, female, workers, construction, real estate, welfare schemes
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka and now Tamil Nadu have amended the Factories Act, 1948, to allow the introduction of 12-hour shifts, ostensibly to give large manufacturers greater flexibility to synchronise their production schedules with global supply chains. The change would enable factories to work 12-hour shifts four days a week, which means they would continue to conform to the weekly allowable limit of 48 hours stipulated by the Act. In Karnataka, these changes were reportedly made at the behest of Apple’s Taiwanese vendor Foxconn. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, is positioning itself as a hub for investment in new-age industries such as electric vehicles and solar power equipment, though the state has put the implementation of the amended law on hold. No doubt, both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu hope to become vibrant investment choices for multinationals seeking alternative destinations as part of their “China Plus One” strategies.
These moves may be understandable from a
Or

Also Read

Trade unions urge Centre to scrap four labour codes, convene conference

Foxconn deal: Karnataka labour laws in focus, Tamil Nadu may follow

Labour quality can trump quantity

China plus one: Low labour costs and growing workforce give India the edge

Labour churns in March

Quantum leap

Favourable terms

Fit for influence

Let start-ups live

A dispute lost

Topics : BS Opinion labour Law labour reforms

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

How to build your personal brand

Social Media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
5 min read
Premium

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Artists perform at the closing ceremony of Madhavpur Ghed Fair 2023 recently held in Dwarka.
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Behind the 'Russia tilt', favourable terms, and more

russia, russia-india, india, export
1 min read
Premium

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Artists perform at the closing ceremony of Madhavpur Ghed Fair 2023 recently held in Dwarka.
6 min read
Premium

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

russia, russia-india, india, export
6 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read
Premium

Quantum leap

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Favourable terms

HDFC, FPI
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon