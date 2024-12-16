Lack of regulatory clarity could drive away private ESG finance for India

Environmentally and socially responsible investing, for a while after the pandemic, became fairly popular. Billions of dollars globally shifted into funds that promised to track environmental, social, and governance (ESG) indicators. Companies began to disclose details of their ESG footprint in order to access these funds — but also as a consequence of pressure from activist stakeholders. But it appears that this trend has reversed. According to Bloomberg, which used the data from research firm Morningstar, about $24 billion has exited green-focused funds in particular in the first three quarters of 2024. And there are good reasons why that might