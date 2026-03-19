Learning curve: India needs more investment to be an education hub

A very large number of young Indians travel abroad every year in search of quality education, research facilities, and career opportunities. However, the Union government’s target of attracting 200,000 foreign students annually by 2030, under the “Study in India” initiative, signals an attempt to reposition India not merely as a supplier of talent but as an education hub. Several recent trends make this ambition plausible. The number of Indians going abroad for higher studies has declined from more than 900,000 in 2023 to about 625,000 in 2025. The reasons are varied. Immigration regimes in major destination countries have tightened — particularly in the United States (US), Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), and Australia. Visa scrutiny has increased, financial costs have risen, and pathways to post-study work have become less predictable. For many students and families, the return on investment from overseas education now looks less certain than it did a few years ago. India is seeking to turn this disruption into an opportunity. About 19 foreign universities are poised to establish campuses in the country, owing to a policy framework that now allows international institutions to operate in India or in special zones such as GIFT City. The logic is straightforward. If global universities can offer degrees in India, students may be able to access international-level quality education without the costs and uncertainties of moving abroad. At the same time, campuses of foreign universities in India could attract students from Asia, Africa, and the rest of the Global South. The attraction for global universities is not difficult to see. India is witnessing a surge in demand for higher education with tertiary enrolment expected to rise from about 53 million today to over 70 million by 2035. In contrast, international universities are facing stagnant enrolment at their home campuses owing to a demographic transition. There are also signs that India’s own higher education is gaining greater international visibility. The number of Indian institutions on the QS World University Rankings has risen from just 11 in 2014-15 to 54 in the latest edition. This reflects investment in infrastructure, research, and global collaboration under initiatives such as the National Education Policy and the Institution of Eminence scheme. Yet the scale of demand still far exceeds supply. Every year, far more students qualify for elite institutions than the number of available seats, pointing to a persistent shortage of capacity.