Lifting Punjab's 'Kohrra'

The six-part OTT series Kohrra, directed by Randeep Jha and created by Sudip Sharma that is currently running on Netflix, has its central character speak a line that’s insightful as well as prescient about the state of Punjab. Of course, such harsh truths are often spoken when both the speaker and the listener are at a high enough “spiritual” level.

Suvinder Vicky, playing sub-inspector Balbir Singh, the central character, tells his sidekick and pal assistant sub-inspector Amarpal Garundi (played by Barun Sobti), “Tainu pata hai Punjab dee tragedy kee hai? Sadda mitti paawo a