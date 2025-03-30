Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Maintaining law and order: Police forces urgently need legal training

Maintaining law and order: Police forces urgently need legal training

The disturbing point about the findings of this study is that these extreme approaches to law and order persist more than seven decades since Independence

Police
Premium

Remarkably, India is one of the few countries not to have ratified the United Nations (UN) Convention Against Torture, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1984 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The police are the citizens’ first encounter with the country’s law and justice system. Yet in India, a recent study shows that the police across the country have a significant “disregard for the rule of law”. The latest “Status of Policing in India Report” — titled “Police Torture and (Un)Accountability” — finds that a sizeable proportion of the police force justifies the use of torture and violence in the course of their duties and believes that the forces should be allowed to use torture without fear of punishment. Of those interviewed, 26 per cent “strongly agreed” and 45 per cent
Topics : Supreme Court India crime list Indian police BS Opinion Editorial Comment Business Standard Editorial Comment Sexual harassment case

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon