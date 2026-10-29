Making sense of street signs

In this regard, Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey noted at the summit that the regulator was engaged with FPIs from across the world. There are some issues, and the regulator is working on them. The time taken for registering an FPI, for instance, has declined significantly. In the broader context, Mr Pandey also highlighted that market capitalisation as a share of gross domestic product had increased from about 69 per cent in 2015-16 to about 130 per cent this financial year. Clearly, the increase has been driven mostly by new listings and not necessarily by valuation expansion. In fact, valuations have been significantly compressed in recent periods.

As was pointed out at the summit, in terms of the number of initial public offerings (IPOs), India was at the top of the charts globally in 2025 and ranked number three in terms of value. Significant activity is being witnessed this year as well. Notably, Jio Platforms, which had the biggest IPO, was listed this week at a significant premium and became the second-most valuable company on the Indian exchanges. The Jio IPO and its listing highlight another layer in the ongoing market debate. Despite the broader trend, demand for the IPO, including from FPIs, and its successful listing clearly show that the Indian market is capable of providing risk capital at scale to strong businesses. This has been made possible partly by sustained increases in participation by domestic investors, including through mutual funds. Domestic institutional investors have bought stocks worth over ₹7 trillion since the beginning of this year.