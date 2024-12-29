Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 10:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Manmohan Singh's legacy: 1991 reforms, rights-based laws, nuclear deal

Manmohan Singh's legacy: 1991 reforms, rights-based laws, nuclear deal

Singh's term as Prime Minister also witnessed several landmark decisions which, in a way, were built on the foundation he laid as finance minister

Manmohan Singh
Premium

Singh, who passed away at 92 last week, spearheaded India’s reform efforts as Union finance minister under Rao’s leadership, and 1991 marked a new beginning for the Indian economy

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the life of a nation, there are times that leave a lasting imprint, to be remembered by generations to come. The year 1991 was one such momentous year in India’s contemporary history. The country was struggling with both political and economic instability. It went for Lok Sabha polls for the second time within two years, having seen two coalition governments failing to achieve much. As the country began voting with hope in the summer of 1991, the nation was shocked by the killing of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in a terror attack. While the Congress emerged as the
Topics : Manmohan Singh Reserve Bank of India Rajiv Gandhi P V Narasimha Rao Indian Economy Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon