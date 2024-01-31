Measuring corruption

The latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI), prepared by Transparency International, suggests that corruption in the public sector in India remained an issue in 2023, with India’s global ranking slipping to 93 out of 180 countries from 85 in 2022. The ranking represents relative standings; the country’s CPI score dropped to 39/100 from 40/100 (a higher score denoting a better record). The Transparency International commentary suggested that no significant conclusion could be drawn from this marginal change. The report identified the passage of the telecommunication law, which expands the state’s surveillance powers as a possible red signal. But a glimpse of

