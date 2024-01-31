Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Measuring corruption

India remains a middling performer

corruption, bribe, bribery
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI), prepared by Transparency International, suggests that corruption in the public sector in India remained an issue in 2023, with India’s global ranking slipping to 93 out of 180 countries from 85 in 2022. The ranking represents relative standings; the country’s CPI score dropped to 39/100 from 40/100 (a higher score denoting a better record). The Transparency International commentary suggested that no significant conclusion could be drawn from this marginal change. The report identified the passage of the telecommunication law, which expands the state’s surveillance powers as a possible red signal. But a glimpse of

Also Read

India ranks 93 among 180 countries in Global Corruption Index: Report

World Bank's biennial index perception based and narrow, says Centre

WEF highlights: India's growth momentum to stay, says RBI Guv at Davos

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Uncertain outlook

Raise standards

Economic prospects

Gender preference

Questions on China

Nitish's U-turn

Topics : World Economic Forum Business Standard Editorial Comment Corruption free Transparency International Corruption Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon