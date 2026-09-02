Message from Bishkek
If the summit underlined a critical international message, it was the emergence of China and President Xi Jinping in particular as a powerful competing sphere of influence
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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In the age of Donald Trump, the key takeaway from the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting is the willingness of its 10 member-states to accommodate competing interests and present a united front against the United States’ (US’) hegemony. This was true for India, which balanced its core diplomatic objectives within the framework of the joint statement that emerged at the 26th summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Political adjustments in the joint statement were evident in the commitment to “fight terrorism, separatism and extremism” — reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks describing terrorism as a grave challenge to humanity and urging members to steer clear of “double standards” on the issue. Mr Modi’s comments were unambiguously aimed at Pakistan’s cross-border attacks, but Islamabad signed the joint statement (claiming that it too had been a victim of terrorism). The joint statement also reiterated the grouping’s stated position condemning the US-Israel military strikes and sanctions on Iran (an SCO member) and attacks on Palestinians. Given that India is an Israeli ally and has refrained from overtly criticising the US, with trade talks delicately poised, the willingness to endorse this strongly-worded joint condemnation is significant.