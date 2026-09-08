Mission mineral
India needs to build processing capabilities
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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As India seeks to build capacity in critical minerals, private miners are increasing their presence in areas including graphite, cobalt, lithium, tin, tantalum and tungsten across resource-rich Africa through exploration ventures, local partnerships and joint ventures. These efforts point to an underused channel in India’s critical-minerals strategy: A mining network of the private sector and diaspora willing to take risks abroad. However, it needs stronger institutional and diplomatic backing. As a report in this newspaper recently showed, an entrepreneurial overseas mining ecosystem has emerged without depending on Indian state funding. The government should, therefore, see these firms as strategic partners. Mining firms are mostly in need of diplomatic backing, help in navigating host governments, and stronger links with Indian manufacturers. China has demonstrated the value of such an approach over decades, supporting mining companies with financing, infrastructure and diplomatic networks.