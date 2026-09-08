Mission mineral

It is necessary for Indian embassies in Africa to play a more active role in this respect, while New Delhi should use government-to-government relations to help Indian firms secure mining rights, resolve regulatory difficulties, and build credible long-term collaboration with countries such as Tanzania, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The renewed India-Zambia discussions on copper and other critical minerals underline the importance of such engagement. The urgency is clear. A recent Parliamentary Standing Committee report noted that India was 100 per cent dependent on imports for lithium, cobalt and nickel, and imports 25 per cent of its graphite requirements. At least 55 per cent of each identified critical mineral is concentrated in just 15 countries, making diversification essential. India also has Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) — backed by National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy — to pursue overseas mineral assets, and the government is seeking both government-to-government and business-to-business opportunities. The private mining ecosystem should be incorporated into this strategy rather than treated separately.

However, acquiring mines, at home or abroad, is only the beginning. The more serious weakness is processing. The Parliamentary Committee has noted the extent of processing China does: Cobalt (77 per cent), graphite (91 per cent), rare-earth elements (92 per cent), and lithium (65 per cent). It often uses this advantage to achieve other objectives, including geopolitical. Thus, the world is looking for alternatives, and India could emerge as a reliable source. This calls for making domestic refining more cost-effective and adjusting existing Indian refining infrastructure where possible.