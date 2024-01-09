Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mutual benefits

Increasing mutual fund flows is a win-win

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mutual-fund industry crossed the symbolic mark of Rs 50 trillion assets under management (AUM) in December 2023, driven by a strong rally across the equity markets, alongside robust inflows via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. AUM rose by a whopping 25 per cent with over Rs 1.62 trillion of net inflows into active equity schemes. SIP-linked inflows have hit over Rs 10 trillion over the years. The bulk of the equity MF investment comes from retail investors. The Association of Mutual Funds in India estimates some 42 million individual investors own around 90 per cent of equity mutual

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Why are MFs launching small-cap funds when their valuations seem too high?

Top stock additions and reductions by mutual funds in last three months

The right flight path

Known unknown

Trading hours

Attaining self-sufficiency

Growth adjustments

Topics : Stock Market Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon