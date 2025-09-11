Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Nepal on the brink: Ruling elites increasingly out of sync with the people

Nepal on the brink: Ruling elites increasingly out of sync with the people

Nepal's youth-led protests, triggered by a sweeping social media ban, have exposed deep political and economic rot, forcing PM Oli's resignation and leaving the country at a crossroads

Nepal Protest
premium

Kathmandu: Protestors climb the main gate of Nepal Prime Minister's office during massive anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid the protests.(Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The violence that brought Nepal to a standstill may have caught the ruling establishment off guard but the crisis has been brewing for at least a decade. At its core is the deep-rooted frustration of the Nepal youth at the government’s inability to deliver economic growth and job opportunities, a predicament worsened by corruption, which afflicts almost every facet of Nepalese public life. More than half of Nepal’s population is under the age of 30. This important demographic, which pointedly identified itself as GenZ at the protests in Kathmandu, is better-educated and has better exposure to global developments. With the
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion Mob violence Nepal Protest corruption KP Sharma Oli
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon