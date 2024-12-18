Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / New Sebi norms: SIFs to target wealthy investors with high-risk appetite

New Sebi norms: SIFs to target wealthy investors with high-risk appetite

The regulator has laid down a few investing rules and regulations for this strategy. The new product line may have offers across open-ended, close-ended, and interval investment strategies

SEBI
Premium

SEBI (Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified the so-called “specialised investment funds”, or SIF, and clarified the rules and regulations of this new asset class, which it conceptualised a few months ago. The SIF has been designed to offer an investment option midway between a portfolio management scheme (PMS) and “vanilla” mutual funds (MFs). Asset-management companies (AMCs) can use these instruments to offer high-risk, high-return trading strategies to sophisticated investors who possess the requisite risk appetite and financial capacity. The minimum investment value is Rs 10 lakh, which is less than the minimum Rs 50 lakh threshold
Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India Investment Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon