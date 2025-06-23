Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / New talent war: How AI is pushing the boundaries in the IT sector

New talent war: How AI is pushing the boundaries in the IT sector

The requirements for AI professionals have evolved beyond technical skills, with employers also looking for professionals with the ability to work across sectors and identify commercial opportunities

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI
premium

In India, AI job openings are projected to surpass 2.3 million by 2027, according to a study by Bain & Company.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Muma
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-driven activities is causing a shift in compensation in the information-technology (IT) sector. While the penetration of AI is widely expected to lead to job losses and lower labour intensity across industries, there is a large and widening demand-supply gap within the AI ecosystem itself. The demand for AI developers and users skilled enough to develop and run AI-based algorithms and applications far outruns the supply of individuals capable of performing these tasks. As a result, IT companies are trying to hire AI-capable talent and setting up upskilling programmes. Along with the rest
Topics : Artificial intelligence Business Standard Editorial Comment IT sector jobs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon