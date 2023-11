Food regulator FSSAI proposes new category for 'low alcohol' beverages

FSSAI advises QR code in food labels for visually impaired people

Food ministry to ask FSSAI to revisit fortification labelling norms

Imported food item for re-export doesn't need clearance, says FSSAI

FSSAI set to meet international regulators on food safety system

Much of the food Indians eat may be more detrimental to their health than they know. This was the key finding of the 2022-23 State Food Safety Index (SFSI), prepared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). It showed a general decline in state food-safety scores over the past five years. The FSSAI started the survey in 2018-19 as an annual evaluation of states and Union Territories to create a competitive and positive change in the country’s

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com