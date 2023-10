Led by IT sector, 84% Indian firms want to hire people with green skills

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

India’s chronically low female labour force participation rate (LFPR) has been posited as an indication of the depth of patriarchy in Indian society and prejudice in Indian business. These views are valid, with recent surveys pointing to the alpha “male breadwinner” paradigm, disproportionate pressures on women to shoulder household work, and a wage gap where men corner 82 per cent of labour income. All these factors are at play in a recent analysis by consultancy EY India, which analysed hiring

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com