Nordic outreach: India will benefit from technology and capital flows

This reflects a wider shift in Indian foreign policy towards geoeconomic and technology-driven partnerships. In this context, the Nordic countries offer capabilities that India urgently requires. Bilateral trade between India and the region has reached nearly $19 billion, while more than 700 Nordic companies operate in India. Norway’s strengths in offshore wind, carbon capture & storage, and sovereign wealth capital complement India’s decarbonisation ambitions. Denmark’s expertise in renewable energy, port logistics, and cybersecurity; Sweden’s advanced manufacturing and defence technologies; and Finland’s telecom and digital infrastructure capabilities align closely with India’s industrial and technological priorities. The summit also underlined India’s attempt to diversify its strategic partnerships amid growing global uncertainty. Supply chains remain heavily concentrated in China and East Asia. India’s outreach is, therefore, about building trusted technology ecosystems and resilient economic networks with advanced innovation-driven economies in the region.

The clean-energy dimension of the partnership is especially important. India’s transition to green industrialisation will require a wide-range of technological inputs, infrastructure financing, and specialised expertise. Nordic countries are global leaders in offshore wind, green hydrogen, sustainable shipping, circular economy models, and climate-resilient infrastructure. Norway’s $2.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, already holds investment worth over $34 billion across several Indian companies, and can play an important role in financing projects relating to India’s infrastructure and energy transition. Thus, India’s engagement with the Nordic region increasingly intersects with Arctic geopolitics, climate science, and maritime strategy. Cooperation with Nordic countries gives India access to expertise in polar research, maritime technologies, and emerging governance discussions around the Arctic region.