Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Nutrition transition: Focus should now be on diet quality, protein shifts

Nutrition transition: Focus should now be on diet quality, protein shifts

More importantly, the wide disparities in calorie consumption between the poorest and the wealthiest have narrowed significantly, signalling a welcome reduction in nutritional inequality

Healthy food, Healthy diet, diet, food, protein rich diet
premium

Increasing dietary diversification is a positive development, particularly given the concerns over protein-energy malnutrition in India. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Statistics Office recently released the Nutritional Intake in India report. Analysing the data from the Household Consumption Expenditure Surveys (HCES) for 2022-23 and 2023-24, the study offers several insights into India’s evolving dietary patterns. The findings suggest stability in average daily per capita calorie intake, with rural India recording 2,233 kcal in 2022-23 and a marginal dip to 2,212 kcal in 2023-24. Urban India shows a similar plateau, with 2,250 kcal and 2,240 kcal for the respective years. While this seems reassuring, India’s nutrition landscape reflects both progress and persistent challenges. A particularly encouraging trend is the improvement
Topics : Nutrition consumption dietary supplements food items BS Opinion Editorial Comment Business Standard Editorial Comment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon