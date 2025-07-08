Nutrition transition: Focus should now be on diet quality, protein shifts

The National Statistics Office recently released the Nutritional Intake in India report. Analysing the data from the Household Consumption Expenditure Surveys (HCES) for 2022-23 and 2023-24, the study offers several insights into India’s evolving dietary patterns. The findings suggest stability in average daily per capita calorie intake, with rural India recording 2,233 kcal in 2022-23 and a marginal dip to 2,212 kcal in 2023-24. Urban India shows a similar plateau, with 2,250 kcal and 2,240 kcal for the respective years. While this seems reassuring, India’s nutrition landscape reflects both progress and persistent challenges. A particularly encouraging trend is the improvement