close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

One-sided policymaking

Tax concerns should not always trump citizens' convenience

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It is natural that the government wishes to fine-tune its ability to manage, track, and minimise the use of unaccounted money in the economy. Mature economies ensure that their tax systems envelop most productive activity, and that tax evasion or avoidance is rendered difficult. But this needs to be done transparently and effectively, without excessive inconvenience being rendered to ordinary taxpayers. The current Indian administration has at various points in the past insisted that it intends to protect taxpayers from excessive intervention. And some major steps in this direction, such as the “faceless” interface with the tax authorities, have been taken. But two recent efforts show how easy it is to slip back into old, bad ways.
The concern about the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) notification regarding Rs 2,000 notes is the first such example. The RBI last week announced this high-denomination note would be withdrawn from circulatio
Or

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Outreach at Hiroshima

Consolidation demands

Questions about ONDC

Measuring success

Regulating AI

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment RBI tax reforms

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Need to go beyond GDP

GDP growth
5 min read
Premium

The challenge of AI

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Burden of proof

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Premium

One-sided policymaking

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
3 min read

Where is corporate India in the marriage equality debate?

Avirup Bose
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

A scandal in Kathmandu rocks the Prachanda govt and threatens the system

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Consolidation demands, outreach at Hiroshima & more

supply chain
1 min read

Protect small investors against profiteering by short-sellers

Dhanendra Kumar
5 min read

Where is corporate India in the marriage equality debate?

Avirup Bose
5 min read
Premium

One-sided policymaking

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon