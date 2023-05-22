One-sided policymaking

It is natural that the government wishes to fine-tune its ability to manage, track, and minimise the use of unaccounted money in the economy. Mature economies ensure that their tax systems envelop most productive activity, and that tax evasion or avoidance is rendered difficult. But this needs to be done transparently and effectively, without excessive inconvenience being rendered to ordinary taxpayers. The current Indian administration has at various points in the past insisted that it intends to protect taxpayers from excessive intervention. And some major steps in this direction, such as the “faceless” interface with the tax authorities, have been taken. But two recent efforts show how easy it is to slip back into old, bad ways.
The concern about the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) notification regarding Rs 2,000 notes is the first such example. The RBI last week announced this high-denomination note would be withdrawn from circulatio
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or