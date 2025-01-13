Business Standard

Home / Opinion / Editorial / One step back: Draft UGC regulations add to Centre-state tensions

One step back: Draft UGC regulations add to Centre-state tensions

The new draft regulations, issued on January 7, purport to clarify ambiguities in the process of appointing V-Cs in regulations set out in 2018

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

The recent draft regulations issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) over the appointment of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) in universities have opened up another friction front in Centre-state relations. The new draft regulations, issued on January 7, purport to clarify ambiguities in the process of appointing V-Cs in regulations set out in 2018. Though the new draft regulations specify a definitive appointment procedure, they appear to be appropriate for the Centre’s overweening powers over state-funded universities. As such, the draft regulations are unlikely to resolve the tensions that already abound with several states and their governors over the appointment of V-Cs.
Topics : University Grants Commission Business Standard Editorial Comment Universities

