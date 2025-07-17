Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Optics to outcome: Corporate India needs to do more on diversity

Optics to outcome: Corporate India needs to do more on diversity

However, despite some progress at the top, the broader picture remains uneven

women employees, female workforce
premium

This pattern clearly limits not only women’s career growth, but also the quality of decision-making in companies. (Photo/Pexels)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The appointment of Priya Nair as the first woman managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hindustan Unilever marks an important milestone for corporate India, which has witnessed slow progress in terms of gender diversity in leadership roles. Regulatory measures, such as the listing regulations mandating at least one woman director on the board of a listed company, have pushed companies towards greater boardroom diversity. However, progress has not been as desired. Women hold just 21 per cent of board seats, and only around 5 per cent of National Stock Exchange-listed firms have women as CEOs or managing directors.
Topics : corporate leadership corporate gender diversity Hindustan Unilever Indian companies Women leaders BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon