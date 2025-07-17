Optics to outcome: Corporate India needs to do more on diversity

The appointment of Priya Nair as the first woman managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hindustan Unilever marks an important milestone for corporate India, which has witnessed slow progress in terms of gender diversity in leadership roles. Regulatory measures, such as the listing regulations mandating at least one woman director on the board of a listed company, have pushed companies towards greater boardroom diversity. However, progress has not been as desired. Women hold just 21 per cent of board seats, and only around 5 per cent of National Stock Exchange-listed firms have women as CEOs or managing directors.