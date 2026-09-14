Pacing the AI frontier

For one, rather than reflecting a suo motu realisation of AI’s dangers, these responses are a reaction to a global conversation that has been circulating among researchers and developers at some of these companies. It all began when an Anthropic researcher quit his job last week, predicting that AI was “racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives”. Soon enough, his predictions went viral, first among his peers in other Big Tech firms and then globally. Eventually, it spilled over into the political sphere, where contrasting responses offer examples of the limits of regulation and restraint. Former United States (US) President Barack Obama urged the Democratic Party to frame a coherent governance agenda to tackle the issue, a reflection of the liberal-left approach. But US President Donald Trump equated AI critics to “very negative forces”, which is a comment typical of the extreme right-wing. Complicating any political or corporate agenda to curtail AI development is the China factor. It is no secret that Chinese developers are not far behind their Silicon Valley counterparts in the AI race, suggesting that AI regulation must transcend borders to encompass a mutually agreed global regulatory system. How far this is possible between two fiercely competitive superpowers is an open question. As Mr Amodei acknowledged, China is the “toughest dilemma” when it comes to a proposed AI slowdown.