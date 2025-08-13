Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Pak Field Marshal Munir is toying with nuclear fire, India must not blink

Pak Field Marshal Munir is toying with nuclear fire, India must not blink

Indian decision-makers will have to be on high alert over the coming months. A Pakistan that is more secure in its relations with the US

Donald Trump, Asim Munir
premium

(L to R) US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, who was recently raised to the rank of field marshal, has created waves with his second visit to the United States (US) in as many months. On his last visit, he was granted lunch with President Donald Trump, a privilege that Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has not yet enjoyed. This visit, supposedly to commemorate the retirement of the head of the US military’s central command (Centcom), comes at a time when the Pakistan establishment is feeling particularly secure in its domestic and geopolitical position. But that does not provide sufficient reason for
Topics : Indian Army US President Donald Trump Pakistan army Business Standard Editorial Comment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon