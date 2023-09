Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a consultation paper proposing to create an independent “Performance Validation Agency”, or PVA, for tracking and validating any claims of

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com