Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Problem of plenty

Derivatives volumes can increase risks

share market
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Financial Stability and Development Council is reportedly considering setting up a panel to study the potential risks arising from a surge in derivatives (futures and options, or F&O) trading. The rapid growth in F&O volumes, coupled with an increase in retail participation, may have led to increased systemic risks and a possibility of contagion if there are high levels of volatility. Although details are sparse, the panel would possibly focus on retail derivatives traders and their possible sources of margin funding. It would examine the possibility that individuals are using personal loans to fund margins for this highly leveraged
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment derivatives market Financial Stability and Development Council F&O NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon