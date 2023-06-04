Profits under pressure

In this section

A narrative of the mind

Red signals for the Railways

India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

The macroeconomic situation is improving, going by the latest gross domestic product (GDP) estimates and inflation prints. The inflation rate has declined, while GDP has grown faster than expected. However, the extraordinary profit margins of the Covid period are normalising and slower earnings growth could lead to valuation downgrades for equity. The 2022-23 (FY23) results of some 900 listed companies indicate net profit growth declined for most sectors, except financials. The aggregate net profits of a sample of 907 listed companies, which are constituents of the BSE500, BSE MidCap, and BSE Small Cap indices, grew by just 4.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY23, a sharp deceleration from 60.4 per cent in FY22 and 89.7 per cent in FY21. These companies reported combined net profits of Rs 9.94 trillion in FY23, up from the Rs 9.5 trillion a year earlier, and Rs 5.93 trillion in FY21. Earnings net of inflation declined in FY23, since inflation ran at a much higher level.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com