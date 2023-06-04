close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Profits under pressure

Earnings growth will be a constraint for markets

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
Premium

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The macroeconomic situation is improving, going by the latest gross domestic product (GDP) estimates and inflation prints. The inflation rate has declined, while GDP has grown faster than expected. However, the extraordinary profit margins of the Covid period are normalising and slower earnings growth could lead to valuation downgrades for equity. The 2022-23 (FY23) results of some 900 listed companies indicate net profit growth declined for most sectors, except financials. The aggregate net profits of a sample of 907 listed companies, which are constituents of the BSE500, BSE MidCap, and BSE Small Cap indices, grew by just 4.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY23, a sharp deceleration from 60.4 per cent in FY22 and 89.7 per cent in FY21. These companies reported combined net profits of Rs 9.94 trillion in FY23, up from the Rs 9.5 trillion a year earlier, and Rs 5.93 trillion in FY21. Earnings net of inflation declined in FY23, since inflation ran at a much higher level.
Or

Also Read

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%

Investment conundrum

Conservative budgeting

Red signals for the Railways

A narrative of the mind

Concentration concerns

Justice demands

Robust performance

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment India GDP India Inc earnings Equity earnings

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Red signals for the Railways

Odisha train crash
3 min read

Restrictions on foreign spends erode Brand India

remittance
4 min read

Legal issues in green finance need to be cleared up

Green finance, green energy, global warming, climate change
4 min read

Status quo on rate, but will the stance change?

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
7 min read

Manipur, Northeast, New Delhi

Rapid Action Force, Manipur violence, Imphal
7 min read

Most Popular

Status quo on rate, but will the stance change?

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
7 min read

Restrictions on foreign spends erode Brand India

remittance
4 min read

Legal issues in green finance need to be cleared up

Green finance, green energy, global warming, climate change
4 min read

Red signals for the Railways

Odisha train crash
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon