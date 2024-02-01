Prudence first

In an election year, the Union government is supposed to present merely a vote-on-account on February 1; major policy proposals and tax changes are postponed until July, under a new administration with a fresh mandate. However, the vote-on-account has over time morphed into a grander “Interim Budget” that can bend, if not break, the convention preventing electioneering through Budget proposals. This year, however, in a welcome return to transparency and convention, the Interim Budget stuck to the essentials: Presentation of the last year’s performance, and conservative allotments for the coming year. There were no grand giveaways, no conspicuous welfarism, no

The tendency towards restraint and responsibility in this Budget is reflected also in its approach to state finances

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com