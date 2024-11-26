Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Pull, don't push: Global capability centres need enabling environment

Pull, don't push: Global capability centres need enabling environment

The government in Bengaluru should focus on the supply of suitable local candidates for GCCs rather than forcing labour demand to adapt

GCC, Global capability center
Premium

Representative image: Shutterstock

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the more exciting developments in the business services sector over the past few years has been the development of holistic global capability centres, or GCCs, which serve large multinationals. Many of these have been located in, or planned for, India and represent a significant increase in scale and value added for the domestic sector. Naturally, there is healthy domestic competition when it comes to the location of the proposed GCCs. The government of Karnataka has released a strategy targeted directly at GCCs. It has now been announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the state government plans three dedicated
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Indian investments into GCC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon