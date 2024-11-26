Pull, don't push: Global capability centres need enabling environment

One of the more exciting developments in the business services sector over the past few years has been the development of holistic global capability centres, or GCCs, which serve large multinationals. Many of these have been located in, or planned for, India and represent a significant increase in scale and value added for the domestic sector. Naturally, there is healthy domestic competition when it comes to the location of the proposed GCCs. The government of Karnataka has released a strategy targeted directly at GCCs. It has now been announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the state government plans three dedicated