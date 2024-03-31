Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick settlement

T+0 will benefit retail investors

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week saw the beta launch of the new T+0 (same-day) settlement across the BSE and National Stock Exchange, initially with 25 stocks. This is a pioneering attempt at same-day settlement for equity trades anywhere in the world. As of now, many brokerages are yet to offer the service. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will review progress at the end of three months, and then six months, before deciding on the next phase of implementation. Moving into a shorter settlement cycle requires significant changes to the infrastructure of trading operations, for exchanges and for brokers, and also

Also Read

Forex reserves recover after a year of decline, RBI adds $58 bn this fiscal

Electric mobility

Global threats

Fire in the dream factory

Poll positions

Developed India@2047

Big Tech test

Generating employment

Debt damper

Small demographic window

Topics : Securities and Exchange Board of India Business Standard Editorial Comment Foreign Portfolio Investors india forex reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon