Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Raise standards

The higher education sector needs further improvements

school education, school
Premium

Photo: Pexels

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for the academic session 2021-22 has highlighted the vast improvements and significant growth seen in the higher education ecosystem over the past few years. According to the survey, student enrolment has steadily increased over the years, particularly female enrolment, which registered an all-time high of 20.7 million — a 32 per cent increase since 2014-15. The gender parity index, or the ratio of the female gross enrolment ratio (GER) to male GER, stands at 1.01 at the all-India level, indicating the increase in enrolment is in favour of females. The strength

Also Read

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

TMS Ep604: Lakshadweep tourism, AI City, markets, Sheikh Hasina

Issuers in wait-and-watch mode for overseas listing at GIFT City

Unnecessary restriction

Economic prospects

Gender preference

Questions on China

Nitish's U-turn

Empowering panchayats

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment higher education GIFT City Education ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon