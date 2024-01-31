Raise standards

The latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for the academic session 2021-22 has highlighted the vast improvements and significant growth seen in the higher education ecosystem over the past few years. According to the survey, student enrolment has steadily increased over the years, particularly female enrolment, which registered an all-time high of 20.7 million — a 32 per cent increase since 2014-15. The gender parity index, or the ratio of the female gross enrolment ratio (GER) to male GER, stands at 1.01 at the all-India level, indicating the increase in enrolment is in favour of females. The strength

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com