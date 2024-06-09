Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rational policy pause

Food prices tend to obstruct the disinflation process

inflation, price
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting after the Lok Sabha elections rightly decided to leave the policy repo rate unchanged last week. Although the headline consumer price index-based inflation rate came down in recent months, it is expected to remain above the target of 4 per cent this financial year. However, the upward revision in growth projection surprised many on the street and helped push up the stock market. The MPC expects the Indian economy to grow 7.2 per cent this financial year, compared to the previous projection of 7 per cent. Notably, the Indian economy expanded by a
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment food prices India inflation monetary policy committee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVEIND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE ScoreLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon