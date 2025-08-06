Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reckoning in Dhaka: A year since the coup, Bangladesh is in a shambles

An indecisive "interim" government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is increasingly prey to non-democratic Islamists, who envisage a Bangladeshi caliphate. None of this augurs well for the country

Protesters celebrate beside a defaced portrait of Sheikh Hasina after news of her resignation as Bangladesh prime minister, in Dhaka on Monday
It is widely accepted that regime change was precipitated not by a spontaneous “students” movement” but by the Jamaat-i-Islami, the fundamentalists that strongly opposed the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. | Photo: AP/PTI

Business Standard Editorial Comment New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

In the year since Sheikh Hasina was ousted as Prime Minister, Bangladesh has transitioned from a model of economic transformation and poverty reduction to one of South Asia’s most unstable countries, dominated by Islamic fundamentalists aligned to the China-Pakistan axis. In the process, India has lost one of its staunchest allies, now replaced by an implacably hostile regime. An indecisive “interim” government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is increasingly prey to non-democratic Islamists, who envisage a Bangladeshi caliphate. None of this augurs well for the country or South Asian stability.
 
Inevitably, the Bangladesh economy has taken a hit. Since Dr
