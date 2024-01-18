Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Regulating fintech

RBI draft guidelines kick off the process

Fintech SRO
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft norms for self-regulatory organisations for the financial technology sector (SRO-FT) broadly define the ideal qualities these bodies should possess, but they leave some room for flexibility within the contours. The draft framework notes, to maintain credibility, an SRO-FT should operate independently — remain free from the influence of a single member or a group of members, avoid conflicts of interest, and ensure unbiased oversight of its members. Independence would enhance an SRO-FT’s reputation as a neutral and reliable entity, which is essential for gaining the trust of industry participants and regulators. It is

Also Read

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Possible to have different SROs for fintech sectors: Industry players

RBI-regulated entities interface set for a change with bigger role for SROs

RBI announces draft norms for setting up SROs, proposes to audit its books

PB Fintech down 5% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip

Policy learnings

Improving competitiveness

Donald Trump 2.0?

Development debate

Rising global risks

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment finance sector Fintech sector RBI Regulators

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon