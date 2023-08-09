RIL's big bets

Confirmation

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has never been afraid of making big bets and it aims to be the dominant player in every space it enters. The latest Annual Report (2022-23) makes it clear the company is sticking with this idea. One really big bet for RIL is green energy. The firm is hoping to solve several intractable challenges as it invests in developing expertise and scale along the green hydrogen value chain. The goal is to produce hydrogen using green electricity, with no carbon impact. The hydrogen may be used in fuel cells, which are zero-emission, or to make synthetic petrol if it is combined with carbon captured from ambient air

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

