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Home / Opinion / Editorial / Scale and efficiency: Organon's acquisition will benefit Sun Pharma

Scale and efficiency: Organon's acquisition will benefit Sun Pharma

Organon's portfolio includes over 70 products across women's health and biosimilars

Sun Pharma
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(Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

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Sun Pharmaceutical’s acquisition of New Jersey-based Organon & Co will propel the merged entity into the ranks of the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies with aggregate revenues of $12.4 billion. The agreement is for an all-cash deal, which values Organon at $11.75 billion at $14.00 per share. The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies. Subject to regulatory clearance and approval by Organon stockholders, the merger is expected to close early next year. Sun is planning to fund the acquisition through cash and debt financing of $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion from banks. Organon, which was spun off from Merck in 2021, specialises in women’s health, in which it is a global leader, and in biosimilars. Biosimilars are biological medications similar to a reference product, with no clinically meaningful differences in safety, purity, or potency. They are made from living organisms (bacteria, yeast, or animal cells) and are around 60 per cent cheaper. Improving regulatory clarity of biosimilar interchangeability supports faster time to market.
 
Organon’s portfolio includes over 70 products across women’s health and biosimilars. It is present in 140 countries, including the United States (US), European nations, China, Canada, and Brazil. Each of the 18 largest markets generates over $100 million. In the year ended December 31, 2025, Organon reported $6.2 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of $1.9 billion. Despite flat revenues and high debt, Organon has a respectable 31 per cent Ebitda margin and annual free cash flow of over $1 billion in 2025. Sun Pharma’s FY25 revenues also amounted to around $6.2 billion. It is the world’s leading specialty generics company with a presence in innovative medicines, generics, and consumer health care. It is India’s largest pharmaceutical company and a leading generics player in the US and emerging markets with a presence in over 100 countries. The manufacturing facilities are spread across five continents.
 
The merged entity moves sharply higher up the value chain. Apart from the inorganic doubling of revenues, the deal gives Sun an entry to new markets, including China, where Sun has a negligible presence and Organon’s revenue is $800 million, and South Korea, where Sun is not present. It also enables Sun’s entry into the league of the top 10 global players (seventh in revenue) in biosimilars and pushes it to the top of the “women’s health” segment. After the merger, Sun Pharma envisages its operating profit and cash flow to nearly double. The combined entity could generate a free cash flow of $2 billion to $2.5 billion per annum. This will enable deleveraging from the post-transaction net debt/Ebitda ratio of 2.3 times as it pays down the debt taken to fund the merger over four-five years.
 
Management may realise synergy benefits of $350 million in two-four years through procurement optimisation, supply-chain consolidation, and workforce alignment. Apart from synergies, there are upsides from entry into new markets such as China and South Korea. Sun’s specialty portfolio can be expanded into geographies where Organon is established. Organon’s products benefit from Sun’s commercial strategy. Mergers frequently turn out to be disappointing with optimistic projections belied. However, in this case, it appears to be realistic with complementary strengths visible for two companies that are in the same size ball-park.
 
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Sun Pharma acquisition