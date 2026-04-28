Scale and efficiency: Organon's acquisition will benefit Sun Pharma

Organon’s portfolio includes over 70 products across women’s health and biosimilars. It is present in 140 countries, including the United States (US), European nations, China, Canada, and Brazil. Each of the 18 largest markets generates over $100 million. In the year ended December 31, 2025, Organon reported $6.2 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of $1.9 billion. Despite flat revenues and high debt, Organon has a respectable 31 per cent Ebitda margin and annual free cash flow of over $1 billion in 2025. Sun Pharma’s FY25 revenues also amounted to around $6.2 billion. It is the world’s leading specialty generics company with a presence in innovative medicines, generics, and consumer health care. It is India’s largest pharmaceutical company and a leading generics player in the US and emerging markets with a presence in over 100 countries. The manufacturing facilities are spread across five continents.

The merged entity moves sharply higher up the value chain. Apart from the inorganic doubling of revenues, the deal gives Sun an entry to new markets, including China, where Sun has a negligible presence and Organon’s revenue is $800 million, and South Korea, where Sun is not present. It also enables Sun’s entry into the league of the top 10 global players (seventh in revenue) in biosimilars and pushes it to the top of the “women’s health” segment. After the merger, Sun Pharma envisages its operating profit and cash flow to nearly double. The combined entity could generate a free cash flow of $2 billion to $2.5 billion per annum. This will enable deleveraging from the post-transaction net debt/Ebitda ratio of 2.3 times as it pays down the debt taken to fund the merger over four-five years.