Seamless credit network

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to introduce interoperability among account aggregators (AAs) by December 31 seeks to simplify financial-data sharing, which could help reduce loan-application dropoffs. The need for this is underlined by the rapid growth of the AA ecosystem. According to the CRIF Credit Information Services and industry alliance Sahamati, the AA framework facilitated an estimated ₹3.82 trillion in loan disbursements across 36.8 million accounts in 2025-26, accounting for 8.4 per cent of retail lending and loans to micro, small and medium enterprises by value and 11.8 per cent by volume. By September, the ecosystem had fulfilled 595 million consents. More importantly, it is reaching borrowers often overlooked by conventional lending models. In the year ended June 2026, borrowers new to credit accounted for 28.5 per cent of business loans worth ₹10 lakh-25 lakh issued by AA-enabled lenders, against 8.6 per cent for other lenders. In personal loans, their share was 9 per cent, compared with 3.8 per cent through conventional channels. In 2025-26, the value of AA-enabled lending was estimated to be about 1.1 per cent of India’s gross domestic product.