Selective reform
Election Commission has not addressed key weaknesses in SIR
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided unsatisfactory and suboptimal responses to recent revelations of serious shortcomings in its functioning, especially in conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Neither the Press Note issued by Nirvachan Sadan after The Indian Express investigative reports, nor the joint meeting of the three commissioners allayed public misgivings about the SIR process, which, it transpired, at least two commissioners had highlighted. The Press Note, defensive in tone, merely reiterated in varying phraseology that the EC acted in accordance with the laws. Specific responses to the objections raised by two commissioners at least 14 times over the past 10 months were notably missing. These differences were explained away as “suggestions” and “a normal part of deliberation in any institution”. The Press Note does not say why the “differing views and observations” were not resolved.