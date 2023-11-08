Shifting targets

Sensex (0.05%)
Govt should not go slow on disinvestment

sale, psu, disinvestment, strategic sector, governement, stake, privatisation, asset monetisation
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
There has been a persistent reluctance to pursue the disinvestment programme from the beginning. Disinvestment of central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) was part of the overall opening up and liberalisation process. A well-run disinvestment programme would have allowed the government to get out of CPSEs, unlock value, reduce fiscal costs, and provide resources to increase public investment in other priority areas. Privatisation of CPSEs or significantly increased public shareholding would have also helped improve their performance. However, the programme has mainly been used over the years to contain the fiscal deficit with minority stake sales. There have also been instances of one central CPSE buying another, mainly to help the government meet Budget targets, which completely defeated the purpose.

Given the government

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Disinvestment of PSUs Liberalisation PSB privatisation CPSEs

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon