Shifting targets

Govt calls off strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans, says DIPAM

TMS Ep479: MDI, privatisation drive stalled, jewellery stocks, and more

Concor disinvestment: Dipam may seek finmin, inter-ministerial group help

Centre aiming to review list of public banks up for privatisation: Report

Govt panel may draft list of small public sector banks for privatisation

Given the government

There has been a persistent reluctance to pursue the disinvestment programme from the beginning. Disinvestment of central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) was part of the overall opening up and liberalisation process. A well-run disinvestment programme would have allowed the government to get out of CPSEs, unlock value, reduce fiscal costs, and provide resources to increase public investment in other priority areas. Privatisation of CPSEs or significantly increased public shareholding would have also helped improve their performance. However, the programme has mainly been used over the years to contain the fiscal deficit with minority stake sales. There have also been instances of one central CPSE buying another, mainly to help the government meet Budget targets, which completely defeated the purpose.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com