Shooting for safety

The bullet that nicked the tip of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s right ear on Saturday has created political turmoil in the campaign for the United States’ (US’) highest office. But as the two parties and presidential candidates seek to calm a deeply polarised nation, their leaders are exchanging heated rhetoric over political responsibility; whether the Democrats’ description of Mr Trump as an existential threat to America provoked a registered Republican to attempt to assassinate him. Missing in this war of words is the key issue embedded in this incident: The urgent need for more stringent gun