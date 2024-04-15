Signalling continuity

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, highlighting what its government has achieved over the past 10 years and how it intends to take the country forward if voted back to power for the third consecutive term. From the economic standpoint, the manifesto signals continuity, or building on the achievements, with some significant reforms. One of the noticeable achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the past 10 years — one that is perhaps not adequately appreciated — is bolstering macroeconomic stability. The macroeconomic outlook in 2014 —