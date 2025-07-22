Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Signs of slippage: Certain segments of borrowers require attention

Signs of slippage: Certain segments of borrowers require attention

Unsecured lending by scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) steadily grew over the past several years and touched 25.5 per cent of the credit extended in March 2023

bank loan, banks
premium

The Indian corporate sector has been in the process of deleveraging for several years. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An analysis of the first-quarter (April-June 2025) results of private-sector banks has shown that slippages have increased across the spectrum. It is also worth noting, as reported by some banks, that stress has emerged from unsecured loans and the agricultural sector. In the case of Axis Bank, for example, slippage increased by over 70 per cent sequentially to ₹8,200 crore.  However, at aggregate level, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) increased marginally to 1.57 per cent, against 1.28 per cent in the previous quarter. In the case of Yes Bank, gross slippage increased to 2.4 per cent of advances, as against 2
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion private sector banks RBI Q1 results Indian Banks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon