Signs of the future: India must prepare to deal with AI adoption

The announcement by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information-technology (IT) services company, on Sunday that it would lay off about 2 per cent of its global workforce from middle and senior levels is a clear sign of how corporations, particularly in IT, are responding to shifts in the business environment. The decision will result in the technology behemoth laying off more than 12,000 people from its workforce of more than 600,000. The company, in its statement, said it was in the process of becoming a future-ready organisation. This will include investing in areas of new technology and deploying artificial