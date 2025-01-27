Small steps to equity: Lowering SIP threshold should increase penetration

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed the “sachetisation” of systematic investment plans (SIPs) by allowing funds to offer SIPs at Rs 250 per month. If necessary, the regulator says it will help to subsidise transaction costs for asset management companies (AMCs) that offer these schemes. The small ticket size has been compared to shampoo sachets in the consultation paper and the objective is to further democratise investing by making SIPs affordable for lower-income groups. It could be a good product for Tier-III towns and rural settings, given the income match with those populations. In analogy, just