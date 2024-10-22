Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Soft landing: From pandemic to war, the global economy faces several risks

Soft landing: From pandemic to war, the global economy faces several risks

For India, while growth remains stable and the disinflation process is underway, it also needs to build fiscal buffers

Economic growth
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), released on Tuesday, shows global economic prospects remain stable. The IMF has retained its global growth projection of 3.2 per cent for 2024. Compared to its July update, it has reduced the projection for 2025 by 10 basis points to 3.2 per cent. The growth projection for the US has been lifted for both 2024 and 2025, while that of the euro area has been lowered. The outlook for India remains unchanged compared to the July update. The Fund expects India to grow at 7
