State power discom profits hide a deeper and unresolved fiscal problem
After a decade of losses, the state discoms reported profits of about ₹2,700 crore in 2024-25, a turnaround from the losses of over ₹25,000 crore the previous year
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Power subsidies are a major source of weakness in state-government finances, resulting in off-Budget borrowings. The governance structure of state-owned power-distribution companies, or discoms, is the root cause of repeated cycles of losses, debt accumulation, and bailouts. In this regard, the Sixteenth Finance Commission has recommended transferring accumulated working-capital and other non-asset-backed loans to a special-purpose vehicle to clean up balance sheets. This will make privatising discoms easier. To incentivise states, the Commission has proposed that the repayment or prepayment of this warehoused debt be made eligible for support under the Union government’s Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment, but only after privatisation. The Commission, however, has acknowledged that effective governance reform within public ownership is possible, citing Gujarat and Haryana as exceptional cases where state-owned utilities have delivered sustained financial and operational performance.